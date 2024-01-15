HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An eager crowd participated in a familiar call and response Monday, ”No justice, no peace!”

It harkened back to a time – more than five decades ago when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. led a movement seeking peace, justice, and equality for millions of Black Americans.

On the national holiday bearing his name, the Rev. Al Sharpton led a spirited service Monday at the National Action Network headquarters in Harlem.

“I don’t believe in them reducing King Day to a celebration. It is a continuation of what he fought for,” said Sharpton.

In the crowd, Jewel Shears shared her own reflections on what this day means and what she said is the need to continue sharing King’s legacy with the next generation.

“This day really means a lot to me. They’re banning a lot of things as far as black history. So basically, a lot of things that should be taking place and we have to learn about – we’re not teaching them. It’s one of those things we have to continue to press on and learn on our own,” said Shears.

King’s lessons, of course, included a sense of service, which was on full display downtown, where the Met Council – the city’s largest Jewish Charity, conducted a food collection drive benefiting several halal food pantries.

Met Council CEO David Greenfield said volunteers will distribute 2,000 emergency food boxes.

“We’re going to be distributing 2,000 emergency food boxes. Regardless of what kind of disputes or conflicts may be happening across the world, at the end of the day, I think what we identify first is – that we’re New Yorkers. And New Yorkers look out for each other,” said Greenfield.

MLK’s legacy means so many different things to different people. But one theme runs consistent – an adoration and respect for his legacy.

“One of the issues in Dr. King’s time was indifference. Indifference is still very much an issue in the world today. We allow so many things that divide us to shine instead of the things that unite us. So this is the perfect opportunity for us all to come together,” said Father Kareem Smith.