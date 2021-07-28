Restaurants and shops will open at newest mega-development site on West Side

WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Owners at Manhattan West are putting on a show to draw a crowd and customers to the newest addition to the Hudson Yards complex. 

An art installation featuring lights and 700 lemons has spring up along 9th Avenue at West 33rd Street. 

In September, shops and restaurants will be opening. An additional office tower will be under construction into 2023. Brookfield Properties is the developer. 

Brookfield Vice President Callie Haines says amenities help bring back tenants and customers. 

“They want to collaborate with coworkers. They want experiences on site that they don’t get at home or remote locations,” he said. 

Designers maximized the outdoors with terraces and activity areas in about 2 acres of public space. 

Fitness classes are scheduled and an ice rink will be installed in November. 

