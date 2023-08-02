LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents in one Lower East Side New York City Housing Authority apartment building are frustrated the mailbox locks in their building are constantly being broken by vandals since May.

Ramon Cordero said he and his neighbors have tried getting answers from NYCHA and the U.S. Postal Service to finally fix a bank of mailboxes that keep getting broken. Some said a simple fix to a problem has gone on for more than three months.

A broken latch and the panel securing mailboxes keep getting vandalized and destroyed. Cordero said it happens over and over again. He keeps track and takes pictures every time it happens.

Cordero said NYCHA would come to fix it, but then the vandals returned and did it again. He noted several cameras are nearby, and he has several checks missing right now. Inconvenient for him, he said, for older tenants, walking several blocks to the Post Office on East Broadway to pick up their mail is impossible.

“NYCHA repaired the damage to the mailboxes, but they were unfortunately vandalized again. We are monitoring the situation. For more information, please reach out to the NYPD, as this is an active investigation,” a NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News.

A USPS spokesperson told PIX11 News:

“The U.S. Postal Service aims to deliver for our customers at the mailbox, as a part of our regular work to deliver for America. Crimes at the mailbox put undue complications on customers and on local post office operations. When it is safe to do so, regular delivery will return to this address. Law enforcement personnel in the U.S. Postal Inspection service are committed to investigate any reports of mail theft and will continue to work with local officials to resolve incidents. Customers are encouraged to report stolen mail as soon as possible by submitting an online complaint to the Postal Inspection Service at www.uspis.gov/report or calling 877-876-2455.” USPS spokesperson

The USPS also advises its customers to take several steps to protect their mail, including:

Sign up for Informed Delivery and get daily digest emails that preview your mail and packages scheduled to arrive soon.

Become involved and engaged in your neighborhood via neighborhood watches and local social media groups to spread awareness and share information.

Keep an eye out. If you see something that looks suspicious, call 911.

PIX11 News will stay on this story, and if you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.