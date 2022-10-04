HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents of a Harlem apartment building have been harassed inside their lobby by a group of teenagers for the last two months, residents said.

“It’s crazy; we have no protection, no security guards,” Blanca Molinuevo said.

Tonia Bacon described the teens as saying, “they are dangerous, they are walking around with weapons, I visually, I have seen them, so I fear for my life.”

Bacon and several neighbors said that a dozen teens have taken over their lobby for the last two months in the afternoons and evenings. Residents tell PIX11 the teens do not live in the building and are not visiting anyone who lives there.

One mother in the building told PIX11, “they’re rolling up marijuana, they’re throwing trash on the floor.”

Bacon called police and PIX11 after a scary Sunday evening, saying she was cornered in the lobby by several teens as a girl threatened her with brass knuckles.

While Bacon said police have been responsive, she and fellow neighbors said the building’s management company had not answered their calls for more security.

There is a concierge in the building from 8 a.m. to noon, but residents are hoping for 24-hour security. “We need security here,” Bacon said.

PIX11 News reached out to their building’s management, but our request for comment was not immediately answered.