Remembering Michelle Alyssa Go after deadly Times Square subway shove

MANHATTAN — Her name became a rallying cry for change after she was pushed to her death in front of a subway, but the 40-year-old woman’s family said they want her life remembered, and not just how she was killed.

Simon Martial, 61, allegedly fatally shoved Michelle Alyssa Go in the Times Square subway station on Saturday. Martial was arrested and charged with murder in Go’s death.

“She was a beautiful, brilliant, kind, and intelligent woman who loved her family and friends, loved to travel the world and to help others,” Go’s family said in a statement. “Her life was taken too soon in a senseless act of violence, and we pray that she gets the justice she deserves.”

Go was originally from California, her family said. She was a cheerleader in high school and a member of the Honor Society at American High School. From there, she went to UCLA where she studied economics.

Go most recently worked for Deloitte, family said. She helped clients with their mergers and acquisitions efforts.

She’d celebrated her 40th birthday in the Maldives with friends, family said. They described her as smart and funny. Go loved to travel. She was a role model with a big heart.

“We are in a state of shock and grieving the loss of our daughter, sister, and friend,” family said. “We hope Michelle will be remembered for how she lived and not just how she died.”