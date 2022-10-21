WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — The family of a man fatally shot by police in Upper Manhattan is requesting the release of NYPD body camera footage of the incident in a search for closure after they say a medical examiner’s report shows the man was shot 36 times.

Joel Capellan, 29, was fatally shot by police at the corner of Dyckman Street and Nagle Avenue in Inwood around 3 a.m. Sunday. Police say that Capellan was involved in a fight with another man and holding a gun, which he refused orders to drop. That’s when officers opened fire, killing Capellan. It’s unclear whether Capellan ever pointed the gun at officers.

Family of Capellan, along with community activists, are set to gather outside the NYPD’s 34th Precinct stationhouse in Washington Heights on Friday in a search for closure ahead of Capellan’s funeral. Saying that an autopsy report shows that Capellan was shot 36 times, they are requesting the release of body camera footage showing the encounter.

“I want to see the video of my son with a gun,” said Capellan’s mother, Jenny Rodriguez, in a statement. “I am hearing so many conflicting stories. His funeral service is next week and I want to have closure before he is in the ground.”



Relatives of Capellan have previously acknowledged that he had a rough past including brushes with the law, but said that he was “getting his life together.”

Body camera footage of shootings by the police are typically released to the public in the days and weeks after the incidents. The New York Attorney General’s Office has already announced an investigation into the incident, as is standard whenever the police shoot someone.