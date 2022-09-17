RANDALL’S ISLAND, Manhattan (PIX11) — September is National Recovery Month, and PIX11 once again showed its support for people in their journeys over addiction through our commitment to the Run For Your Life. The event is organized by Odyssey House, one of the world’s leading providers of resources to help people overcome addiction and other recovery challenges.

The Run For Your Life on Saturday celebrated both its 17th anniversary and its first in-person event since the pandemic forced a three-year hiatus.

The event’s centerpiece is a 5K run around Randall’s Island, but it also features a wide variety of other activities designed to emphasize how physical activity can be a vital part of recovery from addiction.

There’s also a one-mile walk, children’s races and games, and aerobic activities. Everybody in attendance is or has been in recovery or are family members or supporters of people in recovery.

Odyssey House is one of the world’s preeminent therapeutic communities. It began in East Harlem in 1967 with 17 people engaged in recovery and has grown to include locations in five states and at least two foreign countries.