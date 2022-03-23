SOHO, Manhattan — The reckless driver who ran over a spectator while doing donuts in a Manhattan roadway is now in custody, police said Wednesday.

Police did not identify the suspect, who was seen on video doing donuts in a red Infiniti sedan as a circle of spectators watched. One of those spectators, a 23-year-old man, fell to the street and was driven over during the incident. The driver fled after hitting him.

The victim suffered a fractured skull, a brain injury and severe trauma to the body. He was taken to the hospital and police described his condition as critical Monday.