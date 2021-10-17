Real-life ‘Hamburglar’ used stolen credit card to buy McDonald’s: NYPD

Manhattan

Police are looking for this man in connection to a burglary and use of stolen credit cards at a Manhattan McDonald’s on Oct. 14, 2021, according to the NYPD.- (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK — It’s a real-life “Hamburglar” caper. 

The NYPD on Saturday night released surveillance images of a man they say stole the credit card of a McDonald’s employee and used it to buy food there. 

Police said the man entered the Manhattan fast food restaurant through the basement just before 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Once inside, he stole several wallets from an employee break room and then made his purchase, according to authorities.

The suspect was still at large on Sunday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

