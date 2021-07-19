Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine entourage members charged in Harlem chase, robbery

Rapper Tekashi69, real name Daniel Hernandez and also known as 6ix9ine, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Tekashi 69, appears in court. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN — Five members of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s private security team were indicted Monday on robbery charges, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said.

The men allegedly chased the victim through Harlem in SUVS with sirens and flashing lights, Vance said. 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, recently completed a two-year sentence after testifying against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang.

“A celebrity entourage is not a police department, and Manhattan is not the Wild West,” Vance said. “As alleged, these highly-compensated vigilantes caravanned through the streets of Harlem with sirens flashing in order to track a man down and steal and break his phone.”

Former NYPD Detective Daniel Laperuta, 44, was also charged in the indictment. He allegedly tried to cover up the conduct of 6ix9ine’s enterouge.

“False reports – especially about firearms – can carry devastating consequences and fortunately, no one was injured or killed in the actual police response,” Vance said.

The alleged chase through Harlem began on Aug. 9, 2020 when a 34-year-old man and his girlfriend spotted 6ix9ine and decided to record video of the rapper, according to court documents. In response, 6ix9ine’s security team allegedly chased the pair for around 20 blocks.

When the victim tried to flag down NYPD officers, Laperuta allegedly told cops the victim had threatened them with a gun.

The chase continued until the team allegedly boxed the victim in near 125th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, according to court documents. Sammy Spouse, a member of 6ix9ine’s team, allegedly opened the victim’s car door, unbuckled his seat belt and pulled on his arm, knocking the victim’s phone to the ground, where Kristian Fuhse, another entourage member, allegedly stomped on it.

Security team member Egardo Cortez allegedly wrestled with the victim when the man tried to get his phone back, according to court documents. Laperuta came up, hand on his holstered gun and Christian Cortez, another entourage member, allegedly pointed a Taser at the victim.

They all fled when an unmarked police car approached.

Laperuta then went into a police precinct and attempted to file a complaint, but he left after an NYPD lieutenant confronted him about the account.

According to the indictment, the following charges were issued:

Against Laperuta:

Robbery in the First Degree, a class B felony, one count

Robbery in the Second Degree, a class C felony, one count

Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree, a class E felony, one count

Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree, a class A misdemeanor, one count

Against Sprouse:

Robbery in the First Degree, a class B felony, one count

Robbery in the Second Degree, a class C felony, one count

Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree, a class E felony, one count

Against Christian Cortez:

Robbery in the First Degree, a class B felony, one count

Robbery in the Second Degree, a class C felony, one count

Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree, a class E felony, one count

Against Egardo Cortez

Robbery in the First Degree, a class B felony, one count

Robbery in the Second Degree, a class C felony, one count

Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree, a class E felony, one count

Against Fuhse:

Robbery in the First Degree, a class B felony, one count

Robbery in the Second Degree, a class C felony, one count

Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree, a class E felony, one count