Rapper G-Eazy arrested after Manhattan brawl: NYPD

FILE – G-Eazy arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

MEATPACKING DISTRICT, Manhattan — Rapper G-Eazy allegedly attacked two men at a Manhattan club on Friday, then went to the MTV VMAs on Sunday, police said.

NYPD officers arrested the 32-year-old rapper on assault charges on Monday, officials said.

G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, was with a group at the Boom Boom Room in the Standard, High Line hotel early Friday when a 29-year-old man asked G-Eazy and his group to move, police said. The rapper and his entourage allegedly punched and kicked the man to the ground.

Police said after the fight moved outside, G-Eazy allegedly punched a 32-year-old man.

Neither victim was hospitalized, NYPD officials said.

G-Eazy was taken into NYPD custody on Monday without incident. Police gave him a desk appearance ticket.