Rapper G-Eazy arrested after Manhattan brawl: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
G-Eazy

FILE – G-Eazy arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

MEATPACKING DISTRICT, Manhattan — Rapper G-Eazy allegedly attacked two men at a Manhattan club on Friday, then went to the MTV VMAs on Sunday, police said.

NYPD officers arrested the 32-year-old rapper on assault charges on Monday, officials said.

G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, was with a group at the Boom Boom Room in the Standard, High Line hotel early Friday when a 29-year-old man asked G-Eazy and his group to move, police said. The rapper and his entourage allegedly punched and kicked the man to the ground.

Police said after the fight moved outside, G-Eazy allegedly punched a 32-year-old man.

Neither victim was hospitalized, NYPD officials said.

G-Eazy was taken into NYPD custody on Monday without incident. Police gave him a desk appearance ticket.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Broadway is back: Major shows reopen 18 months after going dark

‘Let’s get him off the street’: Harlem residents distraught over shooting that left pregnant mom dead

Ex-boyfriend stalked pregnant mom killed at her Harlem baby shower, family says

Pregnant mom fatally shot while breaking up fight at her Harlem baby shower: sources

NYC honors lives lost on 9/11 with emotional ceremony

Times Square shuttle project includes new free transfer

More Manhattan

Crime

Queens hostage situation ends with NYPD officer’s husband in custody after shootout: police

Safer streets in NYC: Officials push for tougher laws, more enforcement

‘Let’s get him off the street’: Harlem residents distraught over shooting that left pregnant mom dead

Former girlfriend testifies against R. Kelly at NYC sex trafficking trial

Witness says R. Kelly kept her locked up for days before sex assault

70-year-old woman raped at gunpoint in Bronx apartment stairwell: NYPD

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter