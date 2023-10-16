TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Award-winning rapper Fat Joe has joined the effort to bring a casino to Times Square.

Jay Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation, is one of several contenders competing for one of three gaming licenses that will be awarded to New York State.

On Monday in Times Square, Roc Nation executives and Fat Joe met with local residents and business owners, telling them how their casino plan would revitalize Hell’s Kitchen and bring hundreds of jobs to New York City.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.