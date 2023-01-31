CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 62-year-old man was found guilty on Monday of raping a woman in a sidewalk shed in Manhattan.

Darryl Phelps was out on parole in connection with a 1998 rape when he attacked a 23-year-old woman on Dec. 22, 2021, authorities said. The woman was walking home from work when Phelps hit her, knocking her to the ground. He repeatedly punched her and threatened to kill the woman before he raped her.

A delivery driver called 911. NYPD officers yanked Phelps off of the woman and arrested him.

The woman, who was in the United States on a student visa, has since left the country.

“In less than an hour of deliberations, a jury of Darryl Phelps’ peers found him guilty of brutally raping a young woman who was simply trying to walk home from work,” Manhattan District Attorney Alivin Bragg said. “Notably, while this survivor did not return to the United States to testify, our prosecutors were able to secure this conviction using body-worn camera footage, eyewitness testimony, and other evidence.”

Phelps was convicted on two counts of predatory sexual assault and a count of sexual abuse in the first degree.