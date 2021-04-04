Rally to demand Gov. Cuomo establish $3.5 billion ‘excluded workers’ fund

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — On Easter Sunday, around 200 people gathered in front of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Midtown Manhattan office to pressure the state to approve a $3.5 billion “excluded workers fund” that would aid those who don’t qualify for federal stimulus, included undocumented immigrants.

The group, which included religious leaders, prayed, brought flowers and held signs, some in Spanish. All wanted to express the struggles these workers faced, including many who are on a hunger strike.

“On a hunger strike for 20 days, just water and liquids,” said Pastor Juan Carlos Ruiz of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. “They’ve been demanding the fund be created by taxing the wealthy, who have become wealthier throughout the pandemic”

They want the governor to look into his heart and think about the workers who have been on strike. The immigrant community in New York City is among the hardest hit due to COVID-19 — both because they’re getting sick and lack of work in the hospitality industry.

Many, including Leon, have received no financial assistance since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Many of their families have been fairing badly, given there is no other source of employment or aid coming from the city, state or federally,” said Pastor Ruiz.

The state assembly and senate have already set aside $2.1 billion in this year’s budget for excluded workers, though that’s far less than the $3.5 billion advocates are demanding.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

NY arts and entertainment venues can reopen Friday at limited capacity

Over 1,800 have volunteered for Safe Walks NYC amid anti-Asian violence

Fitness studios unite for a healthy Harlem

New video: Doormen's actions after Asian woman attacked in Midtown Manhattan

MTA finishes restoring final tunnel that was damaged by Superstorm Sandy

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New Yorkers rally for 'excluded workers' fund

‘We are not slowing down’: NY, NJ to expand COVID vaccine eligibility this week

Christians mark second pandemic Easter with social distancing, masks and church capacity limits

DMX hospitalized in White Plains after heart attack amid reports of overdose: lawyer

Travelers still in the dark but on their way home after evacuation at Newark Airport terminal

Finally, temperatures warm back up

DMX's attorney speaks to PIX11 News as the rapper is hospitalized in White Plains following heart attack

Funeral held for Spring Valley firefighter killed in nursing home fire

Firefighters trapped, seriously injured while battling Queens blaze: FDNY

@PIX11News on Twitter