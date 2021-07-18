Purse snatcher shoves woman down subway stairs in Lower Manhattan: NYPD

Police are looking for this man in connection with an attmempted robbery at an N train station in Lower Manhattan on July 17, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

LOWER MANHATTAN — A robbery suspect pushed a woman down the stairs at a Lower Manhattan subway station Saturday, leaving her in critical condition, police said Sunday.

According to the NYPD, the 58-year-old victim and a 22-year-old man were walking up the stairs at the Canal Street N train station around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when the suspect tried to snatch her purse.

The woman and the man fell down the stairs and the suspect fled the station, police said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, police said. 

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect Saturday night. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

