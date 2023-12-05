MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A new library in Manhattan is quietly gaining popularity.

The Athenaeum on East 46th Street is one of the country’s few independent, member-funded libraries. To owner Kat Lakey’s knowledge, it’s the only one in the world dedicated solely to psychedelics.

“There are other psychedelic centers and community centers…but as far as I know, we’re the only ones who mainly serve as a library,” said Lakey.

During the day, The Athenaeum serves as a co-working space, coffee shop, and library where members can check out books.

“It’s arranged by the individual psychedelics,” explained Robin Lund, the library’s coordinator and its very first member. “So you have a mushroom shelf, an LSD shelf, an MDMA shelf. They can look at personal accounts and anthologies.”

The library hosts psychedelic events at night, encouraging conversation, exploration, and a sense of community.

The only thing you won’t find are the psychedelics themselves. They are neither sold nor consumed here.

On Tuesday night, Psychedelic wellness advocate Amanda Argot Efthimiou gave a talk about integrating the effects of profound psychedelic experiences into everyday life.

“It’s making sense of it,” said Efthimiou. “It’s translating those insights into ordinary moments so that they online. That’s where the magic really is, and that’s what I feel is the most important lesson we can learn in this space, really.”

The library is less than a year old but already has over 100 members, ranging from the simply curious to the seasoned user.