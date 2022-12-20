CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Manhattan councilmember’s home and office were vandalized with hateful graffiti by anti-drag protestors on Monday, police said.

Councilmember Erik Bottcher helped organize Drag Story Hour, a storytelling program where drag performers read children’s books, on Saturday at a Manhattan library that drew protests and counter-protests, the lawmaker said on Twitter.

Bottcher told PIX11 News the event was “totally benign and really lovely. The kids were really enjoying the books, it was like any other story hour.”

Protestors stormed the lawmaker’s district office Monday afternoon to deface the walls with hateful language, then later broke into his Chelsea apartment building before scrawling inappropriate messages in chalk outside his home, police said.

Both Mayor Eric Adams and Congressman Jerry Nadler wrote in support of Bottcher and condemned the language used by a few protestors, calling it a disgusting display of hate.