Protesters smashed glass of an outdoor dining area at Carbone in Greenwich Village June 3, 2021. (NYPD)

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A woman was hurt after protesters smashed a window in an outdoor dining area of a popular Manhattan restaurant Thursday night.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. at 181 Thompson St. in Greenwich Village, police said. The address is connected to Carbone, a popular Italian restaurant.

A group of protesters were traveling south on Thompson street when several of them began to bang on the glass of Carbone’s outdoor dining area, according to police.

The glass shattered, and a shard struck a diner, cops said.

She suffered a minor laceration and refused medical attention, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Police tweeted an image of the damage, adding that businesses are still recovering from the past year and purposely causing damage to those establishments “is not helping any cause.”

Businesses throughout NYC are still recovering from the past year, purposely causing damage to their business is not helping any cause. This incident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/37U25QYciF — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 4, 2021