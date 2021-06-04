Protesters smash window of popular NYC restaurant; woman hurt: police

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Carbone window damage

Protesters smashed glass of an outdoor dining area at Carbone in Greenwich Village June 3, 2021. (NYPD)

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A woman was hurt after protesters smashed a window in an outdoor dining area of a popular Manhattan restaurant Thursday night.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. at 181 Thompson St. in Greenwich Village, police said. The address is connected to Carbone, a popular Italian restaurant.

A group of protesters were traveling south on Thompson street when several of them began to bang on the glass of Carbone’s outdoor dining area, according to police.

The glass shattered, and a shard struck a diner, cops said.

She suffered a minor laceration and refused medical attention, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Police tweeted an image of the damage, adding that businesses are still recovering from the past year and purposely causing damage to those establishments “is not helping any cause.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Black Wall Street Gallery vandalized again, but police still won't call it hate

Black-owned SoHo gallery vandalized 3rd night in a row, owner says

Ecuadorian artist sees his work celebrated

Push to end attacks against Asian community in NYC

Restaurants struggle to fill jobs

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter