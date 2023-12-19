MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Protesters gathered outside City Hall to implore New York City Mayor Eric Adams to avoid putting many migrant families with children on the streets.

More than 60 days ago, eviction notices were given to many migrant families, and as the migrant crisis continues, the city plans on following through in mid-January.

“We’ve always been really opposed to evicting folks in winter, so hopefully, we reconsider here,” NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.

“It is mistreatment of families and children, especially children who are in school for home stability is so important,” said Anna Patil, who also attended the protest.

However, inside City Hall at a press conference, Adams said that with 3,800 migrants arriving just last week- and pending budget cuts to pay for the crisis- he was just out of options.

“They say ‘don’t do the 60-day rule,'” Adams said. “Got it. Give me an alternative because we’re open to ideas.”

The city has been able to help around 57% of the 150,000 migrants who have come to town move out of an emergency shelter. Moreover, Adams turned the criticism against protesters, saying they, like him, should be putting more pressure on federal officials for funding and immigration reform.