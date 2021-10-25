Protesters block traffic on FDR Drive; call on Biden to push climate agenda

Climate protesters block traffic on the FDR during the morning commute Oct. 25, 2021 (Citizen App)

MANHATTAN — Protesters blocked roads in Manhattan, causing major traffic and delays during the Monday morning rush hour.

All northbound lanes of the FDR Drive are closed at Jackson Street in Manhattan.

Another protest near West 34th Street and 12th Avenue is also blocking all southbound lanes, according to Notify NYC.

It was not immediately clear if the protest on the west side of Manhattan is connected to the protest on the FDR Drive.

Members of the Extinction Rebellion NYC group interrupted traffic Monday, calling on President Joe Biden to push through his climate agenda with the “Build Back Better” plan.

“If we do not act today, if @potus does not act today, NYC will be underwater by 2100. It’s a matter of life and death,” the group tweeted.

Dear commuters: we are interrupting traffic this morning not to annoy you, but to force the public to confront the true dangers of unchecked climate change. If we do not act today, if @potus does not act today, NYC will be underwater by 2100. It's a matter of life and death. pic.twitter.com/2gTTal0zgA — Extinction Rebellion NYC 🌎 (@XR_NYC) October 25, 2021

Motorists have been advised to expect delays and consider alternate routes.

The president was scheduled to visit New Jersey Monday as part of his pitch to the people for his multi-trillion-dollar agenda.

Part of the plan would invest in transportation and projects to shore up the rails, including New Jersey Transit and Amtrak.

Visiting New Jersey is the president’s latest stop on the tour where he is appealing to Congress to get this deal done.

The $3.5 trillion agenda, billed by the Biden Administration as “Build Back Better,” would be the biggest federal investment since Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal.”