Left: Protesters clash with police in Grand Army Plaza in Manhattan on April 22, 2021; Right: Graffiti on the USS Maine National Monument in Manhattan’s Columbus Circle (Leeroy Johnson/NYPD)

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A handful of protesters were arrested late Thursday night in a clash with NYPC officers near the southeast corner of Central Park, police said.

The NYPD said some of the protesters also vandalized a well-known monument just down the street in Columbus Circle.

Based on a series of tweets from the NYPD, a group of protesters marched from the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village and headed up Manhattan’s Eighth Avenue.

Video shows the demonstration turned violent when protesters clashed with police in Grand Army Plaza, at the corner of Central Park South and Fifth Avenue, around 11:30 p.m.

Chaos Erupts at protest in NYC.

Multiple arrests were made

Filmed and owned by leeroy Johnson #NewYork #BLM #police #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/0LmTjfyK5D — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) April 23, 2021

Prior to the clash, the NYPD posted video on Twitter showing graffiti and what appears to show red paint thrown on the iconic USS Maine National Monument in Columbus Circle, at the Merchants’ Gate entrance to Central Park.

According to the NYPD, six people were arrested for assault and damage to public property. Details of the exact charges were not immediately shared.

We respect's everyone right to peacefully protest, but vandalism is not part of peaceful protest. We are working to de-escalate the situation to prevent further damage from occurring. pic.twitter.com/UQ9FVl6f69 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 23, 2021

“While we respect the right to peacefully protest, we will not tolerate violence or destruction of public property,” Assistant Chief Stephen Hughes of Patrol Borough Manhattan South wrote on Twitter.