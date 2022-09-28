MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A protester was filmed shaving her head outside the New York Times building in New York City on Tuesday as a large crowd called for the paper to increase its coverage of the ongoing unrest in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Footage recorded by Marissa Ghavami shows protester Forouzan Farahani shaving her head in front of the New York Times office on Eighth Avenue.

Protesters can be heard chanting “We Want Coverage” and “Mahsa Amini,” the name of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman whose death in police custody earlier this month sparked protests in Iran and around the world.

Iran Human Rights, a Norway-based rights group, estimated on September 26 that at least 76 protesters have been killed in Iran since the unrest began on Sept. 16.