NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Public Library was vandalized during several pro-Palestinian protests in New York City the past few weeks, costing up to $75,000 in damage, officials said Monday.

Hundreds of protesters stormed the flagship building waving Palestinian flags and carrying signs saying, “Save the children” and “End all U.S. aid to apartheid Israel!” during demonstrations on Thanksgiving Day.

“Free Gaza” and “Free Palestine” spray-painted in green and red handprints covered the facade of the Stephen A. Schwarzman building on Fifth Avenue, according to videos of the scene.

The dedication at the top of the flagship building, the stairs, the fountain base, the U.S. flagpole, and vitrines (signage holders) were damaged during three protests, officials said. Most of the destruction happened on Thursday when protests disrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The cleanup will cost approximately $60,000 to $75,000, officials said. It wasn’t immediately clear who would cover the cost. Erasing the dark paint off the building could take several attempts, the library’s director of facilities told Gothamist.

The NYPD could not immediately say if there were any arrests during the protests.

