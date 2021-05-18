Pro-Palestinian protesters in Manhattan denounce Israel airstrikes on Gaza

Protesters in Manhattan block traffic during a demonstration in support of Gaza and Palestinians on May 18, 2021. (Credit: Citizen App)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A large protest in support of Gaza and Palestinians brought traffic to a standstill in Manhattan on Tuesday.

AIR11 was over the scene in Midtown East as the crowd of protesters expanded into the street.

Citizen video showed the protest began on Second Avenue between 42nd and 43rd streets, where the Israeli Consulate is located.

Protesters then marched along Third Avenue, blocking traffic at times. As of about 4:30 p.m., the demonstrators had marched to 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue.

The NYPD advised motorists to avoid the area.

Another video showed a demonstrator who climbed onto a traffic light on Second Avenue and waved a Palestinian flag.

Some protesters chanted, “Gaza, gaza don’t you cry, we will never let you die!”

The demonstration was organized in response to renewed conflict between Israel and the territory’s Hamas rulers rages with no end in sight.

Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said nearly 47,000 Palestinians have fled their homes during more than a week of heavy Israeli airstrikes. Hamas and other militants have fired more than 3,400 rockets into Israel.

Citing Palestinian authorities, Laerke said 132 buildings comprising 621 housing and commercial units have been destroyed in Gaza. He said another 316 housing units have been severely damaged and rendered uninhabitable.

The fighting has killed at least 213 Palestinians and 12 people in Israel.