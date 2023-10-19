NEW YORK (PIX11) — The billboards in Times Square will be lit up with the faces of the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas as family members and politicians rally Thursday to demand their release, according to organizers.

The Israeli-American Council (IAC) and other Jewish community organizations will be holding the rally at Duffy Square, between 46th and 47th streets and Broadway, in Times Square at 6 p.m.

The pro-Israeli groups are demanding Hamas free the men, women, and children the group took in the conflict. Israeli officials have reported Hamas took 199 hostages, as of Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

“Bring them home now,” a flyer promoting the event said.

The faces of the hostages and the Israeli flag will be projected on 15 billboards in Times Square, organizers said. Holograms of the hostage families will also be shown on the rally stage.

Mayor Eric Adams will be speaking at the event.

The NYPD is working in a heightened threat environment amid dozens of nonviolent protests about the Israel-Hamas conflict taking place across the city on Wednesday. All uniformed NYPD members reported to work Wednesday.

A Pro-Israeli protest was held in Manhattan’s East Side and a Pro-Palestinian protest took place in Astoria. More than 2,000 people attended the protest in Astoria, according to the NYPD.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.