NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYC yellow cab driver who unexpectedly found himself with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as passengers are telling PIX11 News about his experience.

On Tuesday evening, Harry and Meghan’s security guard hailed Singh’s cab on East 67th Street as the couple tried to evade the paparazzi while heading to a private residence on the Upper East Side. The couple said they were involved in a “near catastrophic chase” after leaving an awards ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” their spokesperson said.

On Wednesday evening, PIX11’s Eileen Lehpamer spoke with cabbie Sukhcharn Singh. He told her Harry and Meghan were in his cab for 15 minutes before he dropped them back at the 19th precinct on the Upper East Side.

Lehpamer asked, “Did you feel like this was ever a chase?

“No, it was not a chase, you know, they were following us. Everybody’s experience is different, right? Since Harry lost his mom to a chase, I think his emotions were much higher than mine,” Singh answered.

Lehpamer asked, “Did they seem nervous in the back?”

“They were nervous and scared,” Singh answered.

“There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination, and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests in regard,” a NYPD spokesman said in a statement.

Nelson Aspen, an entertainment journalist who has covered the British and was once hired as an aerobics instructor for Princess Diana, told PIX11 News he thinks Harry and Meghan’s version of the story is “manufactured.”

Aspen said the couple is “anti-paparazzi.” That is their mission, so they look for any opportunity to find outrage.

“I think Harry and Megan find that this situation fits their narrative very well; they portray themselves as victims,” Aspen said.