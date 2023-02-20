SOHO, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pride flag hanging outside a SoHo restaurant was set on fire early Monday, according to the NYPD.

The flag was lit aflame around 1:30 a.m. outside The Little Prince restaurant on Prince Street near MacDougal Street, police said.

The FDNY extinguished the fire, with no reported injuries or significant damage to the building, officials said.

Both the FDNY and the NYPD are investigating the blaze, spokespeople for the departments said.

The NYPD did not immediately provide a suspect description early Monday.

