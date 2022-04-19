CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man accused of sexually assaulting children fought with and injured members of the NYPD’s Fugitive Task Force early Tuesday, police and sources said.

Isaiah John Metz, a fugitive on parole, managed to escape and flee the scene, sources said. He ran into a subway station after being confronted at a shelter on 30th Street near Eighth Avenue.

The 22-year-old man, also known as Decklyn McBride, has a criminal history in both New York and Pennsylvania, sources said. He’s out on parole and is currently wanted on a child pornography charge in Pennsylvania. Metz also allegedly sexually assaulted 4-year-old twins in the Pennsylvania area.

Sources said he came into New York. After a tip, members of the Regional Fugitive Task Force found him in Manhattan around 4:30 a.m. Metz allegedly left two officers with minor injuries from their violent Midtown exchange. Police said he punched both officers repeatedly in the head and bit one of the officers on the arm.

The search for him has become a federal investigation because he crossed state lines, sources said. Metz is presumed to be dangerous. Members of the public who spot him should call 911 and not engage.

Police said Metz has red hair. He’s around 5 feet, 8 inches tall. Metz weighs around 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing black and red pajama pants along with a black hooded sweatshirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).