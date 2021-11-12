Pregnant woman shot in neck in Manhattan apartment while 8-year-old son at home: police sources

Manhattan

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A pregnant woman was critically injured when she was shot in the neck, Thursday night on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, according to police sources.

Police said the woman’s 8-year-old son was at home when it happened.

Authorities were looking for a man who had a relationship with the woman, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. to reports of an assault at a residence on Madison Street, near Jackson Street, police said.

Responding officers found the 27-year-old mother with a gunshot wound to the neck, authorities said.

EMS responded and rushed the woman to a nearby hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Her young son who was home at the time was also taken to an area hospital for evaluation, but had no signs of physical injuries, police said.

The NYPD said victim and suspected shooter had a domestic relationship and that the apparent couple have had domestic violence issues in the past.

Police were still searching for the suspect, a 28-year-old man, early Friday morning.

If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, resources and help are available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Correction: The victim’s age has been updated.

