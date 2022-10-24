WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pregnant woman was shot as she sat in a parked vehicle in Washington Heights on Monday night, police said.

The woman, 19, is eight months pregnant, officials said. She was shot in the right leg while on West 165th Street around 9:25 p.m. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspects, a group of five men, all fled the scene. Police have not yet released a description of any of the men.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).