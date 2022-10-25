WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — The pregnant teenager who was shot Monday night in Washington Heights was not the intended target, according to investigators, who are searching for suspects in the incident.

The victim, 19, was standing with her boyfriend near West 165th Street and Broadway shortly before 9 p.m. when gunfire rang out, officials said. One bullet struck the teen in the leg, while another struck a passing SUV, police said.

As first responders were loading the victim into an ambulance, she told them that she was eight months pregnant, according to authorities. She was taken to an area hospital and was listed in what officials described as stable condition.

As of Monday night, investigators were seeking five men in connection to the shooting, in which the teen was not the intended target. Detailed descriptions of the men were not immediately available, and no arrests had been announced as of early Tuesday.

The shooting was one of two incidents Monday in which women were struck by stray bullets in New York City, the other coming hours earlier when a 70-year-old was hit in the thigh in Brooklyn, according to police. That woman was also listed in stable condition.

