MANHATTAN — Buy a lottery ticket in Manhattan? You might have won $50,000.

A third-prize winning ticket for the Saturday drawing was purchased at the Soho Deli on Stanton Street, New York Lottery officials said.The winning ticket has four matching numbers and the Powerball.



The winning numbers for the Powerball Saturday drawing were: 19-20-37-39-61 and the Powerball was 8.

With no jackpot-winning tickets sold for the March 2 drawing, the jackpot for Monday’s drawing will be an estimated $124 million.

Players can use the New York Lottery app to securely check their tickets. Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

