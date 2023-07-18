TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Grammy-nominated rapper Post Malone was expected to hold a free pop-up concert in Times Square Tuesday, drawing thousands of fans to the Crossroads of the World.

A stage was erected in Times Square with a large image of Post Malone and branding for the company TSX Entertainment. Event organizers estimated as many as 14,000 people were in the massive crowd.

The show was expected to start around 5:30 p.m.

Malone tweeted about the show but has since deleted the tweet. The rapper’s agent also shared a post teasing the show on her Instagram story.

Malone’s fifth studio album, called “Austin,” is set to release on Friday.