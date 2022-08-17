MANHATTAN (PIX11) — They were in Times Square like food trucks, but they sold a different type of edible.

Now the business it up in smoke after the NYPD towed and seized more than a dozen trucks being used to sell cannabis. Police initially said 20 trucks were seized on Tuesday, but on Wednesday said 19 trucks had been taken. NYPD Chief John Chell led the operation.

“These vehicles we seized are illegal vendors that deal in food and they don’t have a license for that,” Chell said.

The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey. Police officials said the seizures were part of efforts to address quality-of-life issues in New York City after 311 complaints.

“We’ve been attacking the biggest complaints we’re getting – ATVs, illegal peddlers, unlicensed cars and vehicles with paper plates,” Chell said. “So we’ve been going after that to help the quality of life.”

While marijuana has been legalized in New York, the city and state have not yet issued any licenses. In June, New York City’s Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a dozen Weed World vehicles. Those were seized because of parking debt.