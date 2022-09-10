Pictured is the suspect behind two unprovoked assaults that happened within the same hour in Manhattan. (Credit: NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are on the hunt for the suspect in a couple of unprovoked assaults in Manhattan Thursday night.

The suspect approached a 38-year-old man from behind in the vicinity of Seventh Avenue and West 35th Street at around 8:40 p.m. The suspect punched him several times in the head, knocking him out, according to officials. The suspect ran off, leaving the victim with lacerations to his face, a chipped tooth and a fractured jaw. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

Just under 20 minutes later in the vicinity of Seventh Avenue and West 31st Street, the suspect punched another man, 41, multiple times in the face before leaving the scene. Authorities said the victim suffered a bleeding nose.

Police sought help from the public in finding the suspect.

