MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Authorities are searching for a prisoner who escaped from a Manhattan hospital early Monday morning, police said.

The man, 36, walked out of Mount Sinai Hospital on the Upper West Side at around 12:40 a.m. and was last seen heading westbound on 59th Street toward Ninth Avenue, according to the NYPD.

The suspect was arrested for petit larceny on Sunday, police said. It was unclear why he was taken to the hospital.

