The NYPD released new images of a man sought in a sexual assault in Fort Tryon Park on Sept. 24, 2022. (NYPD)

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police on Sunday released new surveillance images of a man who allegedly attacked and robbed a jogger in a Manhattan park last year.

The suspect allegedly ambushed the woman, 35, while she was running in Fort Tryon Park, near Henry Hudson Parkway and Tryon Place, on Sept. 24 at around 11 a.m., police said. The man grabbed her by the hair, dragged her behind a tree, and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The suspect allegedly punched the woman in the face and threatened her with and knife before stealing her cellphone and watch, according to the NYPD. The items were worth about $630.

The woman suffered injuries to her left eye, left arm, and right leg, and was taken to the hospital for evaluation, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. Police said the suspect is about 20-30 years old and 6 feet tall with a slim build.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).