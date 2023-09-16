MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly slashed a subway rider in the face on a Manhattan subway platform on Thursday.

The incident occurred when a 41-year-old man was standing on the platform at Grand Central Station around 8:50 a.m., police said. Police report that the man got into an argument with the suspect that later turned physical.

Then, the assailant slashed the victim in the neck and head before running away, police said. First responders transported the victim to a hospital for treatment.

Police describe the suspect as having salt-and-pepper hair, between 35 to 45 years old, and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.