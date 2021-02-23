Police release surveillance image after 2-year-old boy struck repeatedly on train in Harlem

Suspect in toddler struck on subway

Police asked for help identifying a suspect after a 2-year-old boy was attacked on a train in Harlem.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police released a surveillance photo Tuesday of a suspect accused of repeatedly hitting a 2-year-old boy on a Harlem train.

The boy was on a C train near the 116th Street stop around 3:10 p.m. Saturday when he was hit by an unknown suspect, an NYPD detective said.

NYPD adds 644 police to transit bureau as MTA calls for more assistance

An adult woman with the boy had argued with the attacker and it escalated, police said.

A detective initially said the suspect aimed for the woman with the boy, but missed and hit the child. On Tuesday, an NYPD spokesman said the investigation revealed that the boy was struck in the face multiple times.

NYPD commissioner talks subway policing in the wake of deadly stabbing attacks

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor pain, police said.

Also over the weekend in Harlem, a 32-year-old man suffered minor lacerations to his extremities in a Sunday attack near the 110th Street and Lenox stop on the northbound No. 2 train, official said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

