WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police released Friday photos of the suspect allegedly behind a fatal stabbing of a man in a Manhattan park on Tuesday.

An unhoused man, 34, was lying on a bench in the vicinity of West 11th Street and Hudson River Greenway when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him in his upper right abdomen at around 3 a.m., police said. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance footage from police showed the suspect riding a Citi bike shortly after the deadly stabbing. An investigation by police is ongoing. It is still unclear if the victim and the suspect knew each other or if it was a random killing.

