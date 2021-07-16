Police officer saves stabbing victim’s life with potato chip bag and tape in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan — A video posted by the NYPD’s Chief of Department shows an officer improvising in an attempt to save the life of a stabbing victim.

The incident took place on Lenox Avenue in Harlem on July 7. Officers responded to a call for a stabbing, according to a video post by Chief Rodney Harrison Friday.

(Warning: The video is graphic)

The video shows the victim bleeding on the ground. An officer identified as Ronald Kennedy takes charges and covers up his wound using an empty bag of potato chips and tape.

The man was taken to a hospital. According to a physician, the actions of the officer saved the man’s life.

“This is just one example of the heroic work that your NYPD officers do every day,” said Harrison.

No word on the victim’s condition.

