EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Authorities are looking for a man who tried to rape a 23-year-old woman inside of an East Village apartment building Sunday night.

(NYPD)

According to police, the suspect approached the victim inside of her own apartment building, pushed her into her residence and then tried to sexually assault her. Before fleeing, he stole the woman’s wallet.

Surveillance video captured the suspect at a business.

