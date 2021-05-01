Police looking for man in connection with East Harlem rape: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man is wanted in connection with a rape in Manhattan Friday night, according to police.

The NYPD got the call at around 8:40 p.m. A 29-year-old woman and a man in his 30s got off the subway near East 109th Street and East Drive in East Harlem. They walked from that location to the north woods in Central Park.

Once in the park, they began engaging in what police called “narcotics activity.” The man then proceeded to force himself on the female.

The victim was taken to a hospital. The male fled the scene. He is described as wearing a white sweater, blue pants and earrings that say “baby.”

No arrests have been made, an investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).