MIDTOWN, Manhattan — An NYPD officer fired his weapon on Manhattan’s West Side Highway ovrnight after a driver being pulled over rammed a car into a police vehicle, authorities said.

The subsequent investigation shut down the highway in both directions between West 42nd and 47th streets early Thursday morning.

Police said it all started around 1:15 a.m. when an individual was forceibly removd from their vehicle in a potential car jacking around West 31st Street and Broadway.

Moments later, uniformed officers in an unmarked NYPD vehicle spotted the vehicle on the West Side Highway and pulled it over around West 44th Street without incident initially, the NYPD said.

According to police, when the officers got out to question the driver, he put the car in reverse and rammed into the police vehicle.

One of the officers then discharged his weapon, firing one to two rounds, according to police. No one was struck, officials confirmed.

Police were able to take the 44-year-old man into custody and initially brought him to an area hospital to be checked out, authorities said.

As of Thursday morning he was in police custody with charges pending, officials said.

No weapon had been recovered as of early Thursday, police said.