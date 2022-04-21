MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are investigating a “possible bias incident” after a man carrying an Israeli flag was assaulted Wednesday evening.

The 28-year-old victim told police he was walking near East 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue when he was approached by men who were marching in a pro-Palestine demonstration. One of the men pointed out the victim’s Israeli flag.

According to sources, one of the suspects told the victim “people like you are terrorists.”

One of the suspects then stepped up and punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. Once he fell, the suspect continued to kick him, police said.

The victim was treated for swelling, bruising and redness to the face, police said.

The suspect is described as being about 5-feet-10-inches tall and 170 pounds. He has short brown hair, police said. No arrests have been made.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Unit was notified of the assault.