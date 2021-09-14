Police ID suspect in shooting death of pregnant Harlem mom

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police identified the suspected gunman accused of fatally shooting a pregnant mom in the head after her Harlem baby shower.

The NYPD released a photo of Justin Soriano, 40, on Tuesday. He’s wanted in connection with the Sunday shooting death of Shanice Young, 31.

Young was shot when she tried to break up a fight between her ex-boyfriend and the father of her unborn baby. She’d suffered years of abuse at her ex’s hands before her death, sources said.

Family said Young was nine months pregnant. They said she was being stalked by her ex-boyfriend, who was waiting for her as she unloaded gifts from the shower in the lobby of her building.

Robert Rice, the chaplain for Harlem Hospital, spent hours Sunday at the scene of the shooting consoling members of Young’s family.

“This right here was a senseless shooting,” he said. “I’m very upset and I’m angry. I shouldn’t be angry as a clergy, but this one here has touched my heart.”

Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E, an organization that works with victims of gun violence, is based near where the deadly shooting happened early Sunday. Co-founder Jackie Rowe Adams attended a Monday vigil for Young.

“Somebody know where this young man is,” she said. “Let’s get him off the street. This is important. It’s not about snitching.”

Police have asked for help locating Soriano.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.