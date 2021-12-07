Tyler Wise, 18, accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy on a Harlem street on Oct. 26, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

HARLEM, Manhattan — The NYPD on Tuesday identified the suspected gunman after a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in Harlem in late October.

Police responding to a 911 call found Taquan Jones with a gunshot wound to the chest on West 132nd Street on the afternoon of Oct. 26.

He was rushed to Harlem Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Now, nearly a month and half later, authorities have publicly identified a suspect in the deadly shooting.

The NYPD said they’ve been looking for Tyler Wise, 18, who also goes by the name “Johnny Ringo.” His last known address was in Manhattan, authorities said.

The NYPD released the above image of the suspect, describing him as having a thin build with brown eyes and long black braided hair. He was last seen wearing a black and gray hooded jacket, dark-colored jeans, and black sneakers.

