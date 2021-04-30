Police ID man found dead in plastic bag in Manhattan apartment

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police identified the man found dead inside of a plastic bag at a Manhattan apartment.

Daniel McCray, 37, of Brooklyn, was found dead on April 23, and on Tuesday, his death was ruled a homicide.

Police said Friday McCray was found inside of an apartment owned by a 75-year-old man; McCray did not live there.

Someone smelled a foul odor before finding the bag in the corner of the apartment beneath a comforter, according to police.

The victim was fully clothed with a stab wound to the chest.

Officers responded around 3 p.m to the residential building on Saint Nicholas Avenue, between West 148th and West 149th streets, April 23 after a 911 call, police said.

EMS also responded and pronounced the 37-year-old man dead.

No arrests had been made as of Friday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

