NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police are still on the hunt for a man wanted in a series of stabbings against men experiencing homelessness, according to the NYPD.

Detectives said they believe the suspect began targeting homeless people a week ago and has continued to do so twice in recent days.

The suspect allegedly stabbed a 59-year-old man sleeping on a bench along Madison Avenue near East 49th Street at around 10 p.m. on Friday, police said. Detectives then reported Monday afternoon that the suspect stabbed a 28-year-old man resting at Stanley Isaac Playground along the FDR Drive at around 3:30 a.m. Both victims were taken to a hospital, listed in stable condition.

The spree started on July 5 when a 34-year-old man was sleeping inside Hudson River Park and was viciously ambushed at around 3 a.m. The victim stumbled to get help and collapsed near the West Side Highway and died.

All of the victims were stabbed in the stomach with no words exchanged or prior interaction, according to police.

The suspect was last seen wearing an “Innocence Project” sweatshirt while riding a Citi bike shortly after the deadly stabbing, surveillance footage showed.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).