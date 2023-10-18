MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman is in the hospital fighting for her life after being shoved into a train pulling out of the 53rd Street-Fifth Avenue subway station.

Police have not released the name of the 30-year-old woman who is in critical condition and had to undergo surgery for her injuries.

The hunt is on for 39-year-old Sabir Jones, who police believe is responsible for the attack that they said was unprovoked.

“We developed a person of interest almost immediately based off video surveillance, and that person of interest turned into probable cause where he’s wanted,” said NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper.

Investigators said it all happened around noon Wednesday while the woman was on her way to work and standing on the southbound E train platform.

Although city data shows subway shoving incidents are down to 15 compared to 22 the same time last year, Charlton D’Souza of the advocacy group Passengers United said this is an example of why the city should deploy social workers to subway stations.

“What happened to the SOS teams that the mayor promised us in January and February of last year?” Questioned D’Souza. “There are no SOS teams to be found.”

Police have not confirmed whether Jones was suffering a mental health issue at the time of the attack.

However, we reached out to the mayor’s office inquiring about the clinical response teams that Mayor Eric Adams announced last year would be deployed in subways and respond to people dealing with mental health issues. PIX11 did not yet hear back.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).